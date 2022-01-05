New raffle seeks to provide shelter for charity

You can help support a local charity by entering to win a lot of gift cards.

Habitat for Humanity Northern Lights hopes to raise $150,000 through a raffle to rehabilitate a two-bedroom house.

With just $5 you can enter the drawing and win instant prizes, according to the organization.

“Our first prize is a $500 gift card for Slumberland, Carpetland or Carpet Garage. $500 Visa gift card donated from Town and County Credit Union,” said Executive Director Roxy Volk.

Other prizes include a 12-month membership with Spartan Firearms valued at $500, a $400 Scheels gift card and a pair of Bose noise-canceling earbuds for the fifth winner according to Volk.

If you would like to buy a ticket and enter the draw, visit their Facebook page or Humanity for Habitat Northern Lights board members.

Drawings will be held on March 5.

