A new roundabout is being constructed in Mandan at the intersection of Collins Avenue and Old Red Trail.

While there are a few roundabouts already in Bismarck, this will be the first one for the City of Mandan.

Road crews have already started working on the project. We spoke to a city engineer who says while it might take some people time to adjust, it is a change for the good.

“They are more efficient in moving traffic through, efficient means. They don’t have as long to get through the intersection. And also more safe. They have been proven to be more safe than typical traffic signalization or a four-way stop,” said Justin Froseth, Planning and Engineering Director for the City of Mandan.

The total cost of the project is right around $9 million.

It is scheduled to be completed sometime in October.