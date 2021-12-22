New soybean processing plant coming to Eastern North Dakota

CGB Enterprises and Minnesota Soybean Processors have teamed up to build what they call a “state-of-the-art” soybean processing plant near Casselton.

North Dakota Soybean Processors, jointly owned by CGB and MnSP, will own and operate the new facility, the groups announced Tuesday in a press release. This facility is expected to crush 42.5 million bushels of soybeans beginning in 2024, the year they expect the plant to be fully operational.

Groundbreaking is set for spring 2022 and is expected to create 50-60 new jobs.

This facility has been in the works since 2019.

Gov. Doug Burgum praised the announcement in a statement he issued on Wednesday:

“This soybean crushing facility is another landmark investment in North Dakota agriculture, one that will add tremendous value for our soybean growers, create quality jobs and benefit all North Dakotans through greater economic activity and tax revenue that supports essential services and critical infrastructure,” Burgum said. “Investments like this put more money in the pockets of our farmers by expanding local markets while also building connections between our ag and energy industries for further value-added activity. We’re grateful to our highly productive soybean growers, North Dakota Soybean Processors, the North Dakota Department of Commerce, North Dakota Department of Transportation, City of Casselton, Casselton Economic Development, Cass County Commission, The Harvest Group, Greater Fargo Moorhead EDC and everyone whose dedication and hard work on this project made today’s announcement possible.”