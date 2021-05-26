New Town college to offer distance learning courses

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is taking teaching beyond the classroom.

Just a few weeks ago the community college was approved by the Higher Learning Commission to offer distance learning courses.

This includes core requirement classes like math, English and sciences.

The Vice President of Academic Affairs tells us the idea to offer a new avenue of learning for students has been a goal for many years.

He says they’ll now be able to reach students who live hours away from campus, including other states.

“I’m really excited about getting this opportunity to really make history within tribal colleges, within the Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara Nation, and just provide this education here to the students,” Robert Rainbow said.

Rainbow says this will likely be implemented this fall.