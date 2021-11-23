New Town Public School gets interim superintendent; Beth Zietz on paid administrative leave

New Town Public School District now has a new interim superintendent.

The school board made a choice barely a day after Superintendent Beth Zietz was put on paid administrative leave. Marc Bluestone Sr. accepted the board’s decision to take over the reins in a special meeting on Tuesday.

He already served as superintendent for the district from 2006 until 2020.

Zietz’s leave was announced after a board meeting Monday night. It’s unclear if this is related to her handling of an incident in which a student brought a weapon to campus.

The meeting’s agenda said she was to be placed on paid administrative leave while considering the possibility of hiring an external investigator.

Bluestone, who is on vacation, says he doesn’t plan to make any major changes during this period but he will follow up on the incident.

“There will be some follow-up because I know there is a meeting scheduled for next Tuesday on how this was addressed by the community, getting law enforcement involved, and other groups,” Bluestone said.

He added that together with the board, they will take a second look at the school’s emergency response system.

“We’re gonna see how we can debrief looking at our school emergency plan to determine what can we do better next time, God forbid should some extreme emergency happen again. How we’re going to make sure we have the assistance from law enforcement and other emergency personnel including tribal leadership,” he said.

The school district is on a break to allow for thorough cleaning. Bluestone is due to make a return from his vacation before school resumes.