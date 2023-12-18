NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — All New Town Public Schools were closed on Monday due to a possible threat.

According to the New Town Public Schools (NTPS) Facebook Page, law enforcement officials received a threat regarding the schools at 7:00 A.M. on Monday, December 18th. Leaders of NTPS stated that they decided to cancel all schools today as a safety precaution.

New Town Public Schools have not stated exactly what the threat was, but report that the threat was not a swatting call. Both tribal and local law enforcement are still investigating the situation.

Law enforcement told school district leaders the threat has been resolved, and that school will resume as normal tomorrow — although students, staff, and parents can expect a slightly heavier law enforcement presence in school buildings on Tuesday.