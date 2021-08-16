New Town School District receives school supplies donated for every student

Some students in the area don’t have to buy school supplies this year, thanks to donations.

Supplies will be on every desk of New Town students on the first day of school. Superintendent Beth Zietz said the goal is to relieve the stress of families when it comes to back-to-school shopping.

“Helps students feel more included and it’s just really helpful,” Zietz said. “There’s not that shaming that occurs if you don’t have the right school supplies. Now everybody has the same supplies and everybody will have what they need.”

Zietz also confirmed that all students and staff will be required to wear face masks until further notice this school year.