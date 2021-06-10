New Town woman charged in two-vehicle crash in Fargo

A New Town woman was charged with driving under the influence of drugs following a two-vehicle crash in Fargo Wednesday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 34-year-old woman was driving with a 17-year-old New Town male passenger north on Interstate 29 when she exited on a loop ramp to go west on Interstate 94.

She entered the westbound lanes from the ramp, but failed to yield to an oncoming Ford truck pulling a trailer, crashing into the side of the trailer.

When police arrived, the woman was tested for impaired driving and then charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Neither the woman or her passenger were hurt in the crash.

The driver of the truck, from Sunriver, Oregon, was also not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

