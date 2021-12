A new training requirement begins on Feb. 7, 2022, for drivers interested in a commercial driver’s license.

Entry-level driver training (ELDT) is a new federal training required to be taken before the driving test for those interested in a Class A or Class B CDL, upgrading an existing CDL or adding endorsements.

Drivers needing to take the new training can find more information on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Training Provider Registry.