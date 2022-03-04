Construction is going strong at a new $500 million healthcare facility in Minot.

According to Trinity Health, 500 to 600 construction workers are on-site every day.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s super exciting to come into a facility that we were in a few months ago when the interior walls just started going up,” said Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan. “And today we see painted surfaces and cabinetry.”

From the outside, you may think it’s all done, but there’s still more work to be done on the inside.



“We’re about 75% overall,” said Schwan. “Some areas are closer to 90%. Other areas are, you know, just beginning to get walls closed in so we’re working from bottom to top.”

The current hospital has been around for 100 years.

Schwan adds the new one will help them keep up with the times.



“There are portions of that building that were built in the early 1900s,” said Schwan. “1920, 1925. And since then, there’s been a lot of additions as medicines advanced, as the region has grown in population.”

He says in the new building, there will be some changes you notice right away.



“Today you’ll be walking down the hallway of a hospital and you’ll encounter a gurney, a couple people in a wheelchair that just came from surgery,” said Schwan. “We don’t have any other way to do it today, but in the future, that won’t be the case. It’ll be a much more quiet environment for our patients.”

And that’s with the help of all the construction workers that put in more than 1 million hours of labor since the end of last month.

Construction on the hospital is expected to be completed by December of this year.

It is set to open in the Spring of 2023.