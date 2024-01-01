BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– Many North Dakotans will be setting out to make fitness their New Year’s resolution in 2024 — but according to studies conducted by Planet Fitness, over 40% will give up that goal in less than a month. This begs the question: is there any way to help those resolution makers stay committed?

Having a reason behind the desired changes, whether it be decreasing health issues or being able to play with your grandkids, is what will help you continue coming to the gym. Verge Fitness owner Dr. Aaron Moos says, that before you embark on this new fitness goal, it’s important to ask yourself, ‘why’ — and that to stick to your objective, it needs to be realistic.

“If you intend to come here every day,” Dr. Moos says, “don’t do that. Come here maybe three to four times a week — that’s way more than enough to reach your goals, and I think that’s a lot better than a lot of people are doing right now. I think that the key is really to set realistic goals, so that way, you don’t feel like you’re failing them.”

Dr. Moos also states that sometimes, you have to be a little bit selfish, and spend time on yourself when it comes to fitness — after all, going to the gym is a time dedicated to you and what’s best for your life.