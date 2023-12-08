BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — More details have been released regarding events leading up to the crash that killed Mercer County Deputy Sheriff Paul Martin outside of Hazen December 6.

Ian Cramer (McLean County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Authorities were looking for Bismarck resident Ian Cramer who, around 4:30 p.m., had allegedly driven off in a family vehicle while in the process of being taken into the Sanford emergency department entrance.

According to details in a police affidavit of probable cause, Cramer was spotted about an hour later at the Arco gas station in Hazen. A Mercer County sheriff’s deputy moved to confront Cramer who then fled the scene, leading law enforcement authorities on “a short, lower speed pursuit through Hazen.”

Cramer then fled west on ND Highway 200 out of Hazen “at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour,” according to the affidavit.

About three miles west of Hazen, authorities deployed a tire deflation device, which successfully deflated two tires on the driver’s side of the vehicle Cramer was driving. However, according to the affidavit, Cramer continued west at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Paul Martin (Mercer County Sheriff’s Dept.)

A half mile further west on ND Highway 200, Beulah Police Chief Frank Senn and Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin had placed additional tire deflating devices on the road and both men then took cover behind their respective patrol vehicles.

According to the affidavit, just before approaching the two vehicles, Cramer allegedly swerved and crashed into Martin’s vehicle. The force of the collision pushed the patrol car into Martin, launching him into the air and into the ditch.

Cramer reportedly lost control of his vehicle and spun several times on the road before coming to a stop. According to the affidavit, Cramer then exited his car and tried to flee on foot before Senn caught him and pulled him to the ground. Cramer then allegedly resisted efforts to be handcuffed and arrested. Senn was reportedly injured while trying to subdue Cramer and it took help from other arriving officers to finally take Cramer into custody, according to the affidavit.

Meanwhile, Deputy Martin was taken by ambulance to Lake Sakakawea Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased shortly after 6:00 p.m.

Cramer has been charged with Manslaughter, Fleeing a Peace Officer, Preventing Arrest, Reckless Endangerment – Extreme Indifference and Driving Under Suspension.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.