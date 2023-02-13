MANDAN, N.D (KXNET) — If there’s one thing the popularity of pet photos and videos on the internet have taught us, it’s that people can’t get enough of cats. Their sleek and cute appearances, combined with their lovable demeanor, make them wildly popular pets.

However, much like any household pet, they can be affected by diseases, tragic situations, and other conditions that may leave them in rescue homes. Fortunately, places like Mandan’s Kitty City are always ready to take care of these beloved animals.

Kitty City has a huge number of rescued cats that are taken care of — sometimes from their time as kittens to the end of their lives. But many of the cats that call the city their home are ready to move out and into the arms of loving owners.

We’re all animal lovers here at KX News, and to help the rescue find good homes for its many residents, we’d like to highlight some of the cats available for adoption at Kitty City. Take a look at some of the fantastic felines that are ready for adoption!

Marco and Polo

Our first pair of cats to be featured on KX News is a duo by the name of Marco and Polo. Fitting their names, the two are a bonded pair, and Kitty City is hoping that anyone who is looking to adopt one of them will also take the other. The cats have been described as extremely sweet and playful, and eager to head to a good home. As a quick reference going forward, Marco is the darker member of the pair, and Polo’s fur is a lighter color.

Polo (Left) and Marco (right)

Both Marco and Polo have what is known as WCS, or ‘Wobbly Cat Syndrome’ — but the more exact term is ‘Cerebellar Hypoplasia’. In cats who develop WCS, the cerebellum (the part of the brain responsible for coordination and balance) does not develop properly, resulting in a lack of coordination and jerking movements of the head while eating and drinking. The syndrome is not contagious, and while there is no cure, experts have stated that cats with WCS do not experience any harmful or serious effects. They also both have Polydactyly, which results in each kitten possessing extra toes on each foot.

Just because they have some trouble walking, though, does not mean that they need help: the two are perfectly capable of moving, jumping, and navigating rooms on their own, and have plenty of experience getting around closed rooms. However, it’s advised that cats with WCS are placed in houses or rooms with few high places so that they run less risk of falling and becoming injured.

Marco and Polo may wobble a bit, but they’re very friendly, curious, and loving cats. Here’s a collection of photographs of the pair!

A glamour shot of Polo. Marco lies down on the floor of Kitty City. Marco striking at Polo in a play structure. Up-close with Marco. Polo’s feet, which have extra toes as a result of Polydactaly. Marco and Polo playing together.

If you’re not already sold on Marco and Polo, here are a few videos featuring this delightful duo — a friendly bout of play-fighting, and a short clip of Polo getting up close and personal with our reporter.

Just like any other cats from Kitty City, if they are adopted, Marco and Polo will be vaccinated, dewormed, spayed/neutered, and FIV/FELV tested. Microchipping is also available for $30 per cat.

To learn more about Marco and Polo, Kitty City, or any other adoption opportunities, visit Kitty City’s website.

This article will constantly be updated twice a month. Be sure to check back to learn about more of the many cats up for adoption, as well as any events that the rescue will be hosting!