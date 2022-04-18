Nichole Rice’s preliminary hearing scheduled for April 21 has been pushed back to May 26.

The hearing was pushed back by over a month due to a stipulation continuance requested by Rice’s attorneys, according to court documents.

She has also obtained additional counsel.

Rice’s initial appearance was held on March 17, one day after her arrest on suspicion of murdering Anita Knutson 15 years earlier.

Rice, Anita’s roommate at the time, is charged with one count of murder and is out on bail. She was at work on Minot Air Force Base as a civilian at the time of her arrest, Police Chief John Klug said.