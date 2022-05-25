MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Another delay in Nichole Rice’s preliminary hearing has been requested by both sides of the case.

Rice was scheduled to appear in court on May 26, but court documents filed this week requested that her hearing be moved to a later date. The new date is now August 4.

This is the second time Rice’s preliminary hearing has been moved. She was originally scheduled to appear on April 21, but that date was moved to May 26.

Rice’s initial appearance was held on March 17, one day after her arrest on suspicion of murdering Anita Knutson 15 years earlier.

Rice was Knutson’s roommate at the time of the killing and is charged with one count of murder. She is currently free on bail.