BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Nigerian man, extradited from the United Kingdom, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on mail fraud charges against a Dickinson company and ordered to pay $348,000 in restitution.

According to federal authorities, in 2019, Kolawole Bamidele Akande, 37, was involved with others to fraudulently obtain checks from the Dickinson business through the mail and then deposit the money in fraudulent accounts at financial institutions in Texas.

On March 27, 2019, the controller of the Dickinson company received emails that appeared to come from the company’s principal owners. The emails instructed the controller to mail a $192,000 check to an address in Dallas, Texas, payable to “Patel Retail and Logistics.” The controller sent the check, which was deposited into a bank account and, shortly after, withdrawn.

The controller was also tricked into sending other checks. All told, the company was duped into issuing a total of $348,000 in checks to the scammers.

Akande and an associate were living in Dallas at the time of the scam, but Akande later fled to the United Kingdom. However, investigators were able to follow his trail and request his extradition back to the U.S. in 2021. In November 2022, he pled guilty to mail fraud.

“Too often, swindlers believe they can evade justice because they are behind a computer or operating internationally,” said United States Attorney Mac Schneider. “This sentence shows they should think again. This outcome is a credit to the skilled law enforcement investigators and prosecutors who patiently saw this case through.”