BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Today’s sentencing for Nikki Entzel, convicted on conspiracy charges related to the death of her husband, has been delayed.

During an 11:00 a.m. court appearance, Entzel’s sentencing was moved to March 6.

On October 4, a jury found Nikki Entzel guilty on three conspiracy charges related to Chad Entzel’s death.

During the trial, prosecutors argued Nikki, along with her alleged lover, Earl Howard, (of Ontario, Canada), had conspired to kill Chad Entzel for life insurance money and, after murdering him, set fire to the Entzel home with the body inside.

Investigators said Chad Entzel died from two gunshot wounds and that he was apparently killed days before the January 2, 2020 house fire.