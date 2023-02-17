BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Nikki Entzel, convicted of conspiring to kill her husband, Chad Entzel, in December 2019 for life insurance money, received a life sentence this afternoon for her role in the crime. She also received another 15 years combined on two other charges against her.

Nikki Sue Entzel

She will have to serve 85 percent of her sentence, or 36 years, 105 days before she can be considered for parole.

Originally, her sentencing was set for March 6. It was moved to today, starting at 1:30 p.m. It concluded around 2:37 pm.

At the outset of Friday’s sentencing, Entzel took issue with some of the information in the presentence investigation report and psychological evaluation prepared for the court. The judge said they would discusss that later in the sentencing.

Victim impact statements then followed:

First up, Deb Entzel, mother of Chad Entzel. She said Chad is missed. “It is a wound that will never heals,” she said. “No mother should ever have to bury her child.”

Laurie Krause was next, Chad’s sister. “You took many things away from,” she said to Nikki. “But most importantly, a piece of my heart. … We are not victims, but a community of broken survivors. [Chad] will be forever and missed. I seaak for a lot of people when I say I hope you rot in eternity.”

Chad Entzel family and friends

The state, represented by Julie Lawyer, noted the psychological statement revealed Nikki Entzel made statements that appeared to be lies, or contradicted facts or contradicted things she said earlier.

The state went through a number of points that might mitigate the sentence to be imposed on Entzel. Essentially, the state said there was nothing that would require a lighter sentence.

Entzel appears to blame others for her actions and has not demonstrated any grief or remorse over the death of her husband, Lawyer said.

Entzel’s defense attorney criticized the presentence investigation report and the psychological profile in terms of their content and conclusions.

The attorney noted the other person involved in the crimes, Earl Howard, got 50 years with 25 suspended.

“I would think a similar sentence would be appropriate.”

He also suggested many of the negative issues in her life didn’t start until she met Earl Howard.

He noted, after the killing, Earl Howard ran to Canada, while Nikki Entzel stayed in Bismarck.

The judge interrupted that none of the evidence supported the idea that Howard was manipulating her. The attorney responded that it was something that should be considered in sentencing.

The judge asked if Entzel wanted to say anything before sentencing was imposed.

She outlined the hard life lessons she had to learn since she was young.

She says her and her boys’ lives with Chad was good for a while. One day, she says she is told by her boys that they were hit by Chad. Later, she says she’s told by her boys

“Your honor, I have been through all kinds of abuse, my boys have, I live through this every single day.”

“I’m told to take a plea deal. I don’t want to.” She said she wanted to to trial.

She said, while in jail, she had has to deal with the loss of direct, daily contact her two sons.

She asked the judge to take into account all the losses she has endured. “Have some consideration for me,” she said.

The judge then imposed sentence:

He said she was conspiracy to commit murder and the murder was actually committed. She was involved in the plan to kill someone. “The harm is extremely significant,” the judge said.

An attempt to burn the body and the house is an aggravating act, said the judge,

He noted her efforts at insurance fraud and other criminal acts.

He said the presentence investigation that found Entzel had a 58 percent chance at recidivism in the psychological profile was significant.

He noted her numerous inconsistent statements made it impossible to tell what she was saying was true or not.

The judge said he saw no mitigating circumstances that he should consider when sentencing Entzel.

He took into consideration of Earl Howard’s sentence. It differed from this in that it was a plea agreement while Entzel went to trial. For that, and other factors, Howard’s sentence, therefore, was not a precent for this case.

Given that and more, the judge:

Sentenced Entzel to life with the possibility of parole on the conspiracy to commit murder charge. She has to severe a minimum of 85 percent of that sentence. That would be serving at least 36 years, 105 days before she can be considered for parole.

10 years with 3 years of probation on the other counts.

5 years with 3 years of probation

All sentences are to be served consecutively

During her trial, prosecutors argued that Nikki Entzel, along with her alleged lover, Earl Howard, Ontario, Canada, had conspired to kill Chad Entzel for life insurance money and, after murdering him, set fire to the Entzel home with the body inside.

Investigators said Chad Entzel died from two gunshot wounds and that he was apparently killed days before the January 2, 2020 house fire.

To bolster their argument, prosecutors presented phone logs, surveillance videos, police interrogations, bank records, photos and other logs and videos aimed at outlining a coordinated series of actions on the part of Entzel and Howard leading up to and after the killing of Chad Entzel.

In October 2021, Earl Howard pleaded guilty to arson, conspiracy to commit arson, conspiracy to commit murder, and conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence. In a plea deal, Howard received a 50-year sentence, but will serve 25 years.

Howard did not testify at the trial.

Neither did defendant Nikki Entzel. In fact, the defense didn’t call any witnesses. Instead, during closing arguments, the defense argued the state showed a lot of evidence documenting a crime, a lot of inference and speculation, but no hard or specific evidence that proved Nikki Entzel engaged in a conspiracy to kill her husband and then set fire to her home. The evidence, if anything, the defense suggested, points to Earl Howard, and he did not appear or testify at the trial.