This is a continuing story and will be updated as new details develop during the trial. Live streaming of the trial is here.

Tuesday, September 27

9:00 a.m.: The trial of Nikki Entzel has started. Judge Douglas Bahr presiding. The judge is giving instructions to the jury. The instructions outline, among other things, the charges against Entzel and the legal definitions of the charges.

7:30 a.m.: Opening statements are expected today in the trial of Nikki Entzel, charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the January 2020 death of her husband, Chad Entzel.

Jury selection took place Monday, September 26. Today, jury instructions are expected to be given, the jury will be formally seated and opening statements by the prosecution and defense will be delivered.

The court session is expected to begin around 9:00 a.m.

Prosecutors claim Nikki Entzel, along with her alleged lover, Earl Howard, Ontario, Canada, had conspired to kill Chad Entzel for life insurance money and, after murdering him, set fire to the Entzel home with the body inside.

Investigators said Chad Entzel died from two gunshot wounds and that he was apparently killed days before the January 2, 2020 house fire.

Nikki Entzel was arrested and charged January 7, 2020.

Earl Howard was captured January 9, 2020, as he tried to cross the U.S.- Canadian border in Michigan.

On October 22, 2021, Howard pled guilty to arson, conspiracy to commit arson, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence.

As part of a plea deal, Howard received a 50-year sentence with 25 years suspended.

Nikki Entzel’s trial is expected to run about two weeks. She is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson and conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence. She faces a life term in prison if convicted on the charges.

___________________________________________________________________

Previous news in the Entzel case: