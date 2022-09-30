Hour 1, Day 4

Day 4 began by calling Matthew Heinz, Nikki’s brother, to the stand. While at the stand, Matthew stated that he did not see Nikki too often, and that he had a meeting with her and Earl in the days leading up to the incident. During the meeting, she stated that Chad abused her and left bruises on her legs (no bruises on her neck or arms were visible), though Matthew was unable to see them. Matthew noted that Nikki and Earl were seemingly affectionate when leaving the meeting place in a white Chevrolet pickup (later identified to be Earl’s vehicle). He also stated that Nikki’s hotel room seemed overly-stocked, including pans, clothes, and an entire fridge full of food.

Heather Schwartz, who worked the the company organizing Chad’s business, who confirmed that she was notified by Nikki that Chad had died in a house fire, and proceeded to ask about policies regarding Chad’s work and life insurance. It was noted that Chad had the company’s basic live insurance policy of roughly $120,000. Reportedly, Schwartz heard from Nikki before being notified by Interstate Power.

Brandi Bieber, a former front desk worker at the Staybridge Suites where Nikki stayed, explained the stay information from Nikki’s visit, which revealed that the room’s guest was listed as Earl Howard. The hotel room was listed to contain one bed. No smoking rooms were permitted in the Staybridge. The guest arrival and departure dates were also changed multiple times. Nikki also reportedly approached Brandi to ask if there were video cameras in the hotel to find a misplaced piece of jewelry.

Jeanette Leiss, manager of the Staybridge, was called to the stand after being asked to pull keycard information and recordings from the hotel’s security cameras. Footage of Nikki and Earl’s visit was then provided to the courtroom.

9:00 a.m.: Day 4 of the trial is now underway.

7:30 a.m.: The trial of Nikki Entzel is expected to continue starting at 9:00 a.m., this morning in Burleigh County District Court, Judge Douglas Bahr presiding.

Nikki Entzel is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, among other charges. Prosecutors argue Nikki Entzel, along with her alleged lover, Earl Howard, Ontario, Canada, had conspired to kill Chad Entzel for life insurance money and, after murdering him, set fire to the Entzel home with the body inside.

Investigators said Chad Entzel died from two gunshot wounds and that he was apparently killed days before the January 2, 2020 house fire.

On Thursday, the prosecution called a number of witnesses who knew Chad Entzel, including his first wife of 17 years, friends he bowled with and supervisors from where he worked. All testified that he never exhibited aggressive behavior, drank excessively or was generally unreliable. This testimony was, in part, aimed at refuting claims by Nikki Entzel.

Crime scene investigators testified that arson was the cause of the fire at the Entzel home, set in two different locations.

The trial began September 27 with jury selection, followed by the prosecution’s opening statement the next day. The defense has deferred its opening statement to a later time.

The trial is being live-streamed through the KX website.

