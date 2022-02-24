The trial for the woman accused of plotting the death of her husband has been delayed until September.

Nikkisue Entzel is accused of plotting to kill her husband, Chad Entzel. She was set to go on trial on Monday.

At a hearing Thursday morning, Nikkisue’s public defender, Justin Balzer, told the judge he’s withdrawing as her attorney due to a breakdown in the attorney/client relationship.

A co-conspirator in the case, Earl Howard, pled guilty to his charges and was sentenced to 50 years with 25 years suspended.

The judge set Nikkisue’s trial to begin on Sept. 26.