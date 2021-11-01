No deaths, 157 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,124

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 157 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on October 31, bringing the total positives since testing began to 148,551.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,124 as of October 31, down 141 cases from October 30.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,419. They declined to 128 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,582 on October 6.

Of the 157 new positives on October 31:

38 were in Burleigh County

25 were in Cass County

17 were in Ward County

17 were in Grand Forks County

10 were in Morton County

8 were in Stark County

4 were in Williams County

No new deaths were reported on October 31. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

In October, 136 people died as a result of COVID-19, the fourth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,762 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,455 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 301 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. No death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 143,665 people are considered recovered from the 148,551 positive cases, an increase of 314 people from October 30.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 31 (314) is higher than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (157).

Hospitalizations

170 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 31, up 7 from October 30. A total of 5,943 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of October 31, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 355,566. A total of 9,773 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 422 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of October 31, there have been 986 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 30 to 39 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 69 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.