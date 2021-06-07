No deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 327

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 6, bringing the total positives since testing began to 110,215.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 327 as of June 6. That’s down 11 cases from June 5.

Active cases haven’t been this low since June 30, 2020, when 326 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,427. They declined to 584 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more. They peaked again on April 1 at 1,248 cases, but have been declining since then.

Of the new positives on June 6:

7 were in Burleigh County

2 were in Cass County

2 were in Morton County

1 was in Ward County

1 was in Stark County

0 were in Grand Forks County

0 were in Williams County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,516 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,245 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 262 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 108,372 people are considered recovered from the 110,215 positive cases, an increase of 30 from June 5.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 6 (30) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (16).

Hospitalizations

29 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 5, up 1 from June 5. A total of 4,309 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 58 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.