No deaths, 161 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,148

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 161 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on November 7, bringing the total positives since testing began to 152,000.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,148 as of November 7, down 198 cases from November 6.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,423. They declined to 133 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,594 on October 6.

Of the 161 new positives on November 7:

32 were in Cass County

26 were in Burleigh County

25 were in Ward County

13 were in Grand Forks County

11 were in Morton County

10 were in Stark County

8 were in Williams County

No new deaths were reported on November 7. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

In October, 160 people died as a result of COVID-19, the fourth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,791 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,487 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 304 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 3 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 147,061 people are considered recovered from the 152,000 positive cases, an increase of 379 people from November 6.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 7 (379) is higher than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (161).

Hospitalizations

148 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 7, down 1 from November 7. A total of 6,053 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of November 7, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 358,958. A total of 10,822 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 451 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of November 7, there have been 1,091 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 70 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.