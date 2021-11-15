No deaths, 190 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,006

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 190 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on November 14, bringing the total positives since testing began to 155,340.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,006 as of November 14, down 163 cases from November 13.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,427. They declined to 142 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,600 on October 6.

Of the 190 new positives on November 14:

50 were in Cass County

41 were in Burleigh County

17 were in Ward County

16 were in Grand Forks County

12 were in Stark County

11 were in Morton County

3 were in Williams County

No new deaths were reported on November 14. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

In October, 162 people died as a result of COVID-19, the fourth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,815 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,506 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 309 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. No death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 150,519 people are considered recovered from the 155,340 positive cases, an increase of 366 people from November 13.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 14 (366) is higher than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (190).

Hospitalizations

163 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 14, up 9 from November 13. A total of 6,183 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of November 14, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 362,216. A total of 11,830 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 482 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of November 14, there have been 1,177 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 71 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.