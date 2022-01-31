The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 369 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on January 30, bringing the total positives since testing began to 223,720.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,449 as of January 30, down 582 cases from January 29.

Active positives first peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,452. They declined to 202 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022, peaking at a record-high of 12,043 on January 21.

Of the 369 new positives on January 30:

104 were in Burleigh County

80 were in Cass County

30 were in Ward County

25 were in Grand Forks County

23 were in Morton County

16 were in Williams County

12 were in Stark County

No new deaths were reported on January 30. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,093 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,702 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 339 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 52 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 216,178 people are considered recovered from the 223,720 positive cases, an increase of 1,957 people from January 29.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 30 (1,957) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (369).

Hospitalizations

184 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 30, up 4 from January 29. A total of 7,482 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of January 30, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 398,796. A total of 43,265 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 881 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of January 30, there have been 9,800 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 79 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.