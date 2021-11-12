No deaths, 406 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,644

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 406 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on November 11, bringing the total positives since testing began to 154,451.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,644as of November 11, down 251 cases from November 10.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,427. They declined to 140 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,601 on October 6.

Of the 406 new positives on November 11:

130 were in Cass County

52 were in Burleigh County

34 were in Grand Forks County

21 were in Stark County

20 were in Williams County

16 were in Ward County

15 were in Morton County

No new deaths were reported on November 8. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

In October, 162 people died as a result of COVID-19, the fourth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,804 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,495 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 307 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 3 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 149,003 people are considered recovered from the 154,451 positive cases, an increase of 654 people from November 10.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 11 (654) is higher than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (406).

Hospitalizations

157 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 11, up 11 from November 10. A total of 6,152 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of November 11, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 361,389. A total of 11,576 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 472 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of November 11, there have been 1,147 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 70 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.