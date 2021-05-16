No deaths, 47 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 720

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 15, bringing the total positives since testing began to 109,104.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 720 as of May 15. That’s down 48 cases from May 14.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,434. They declined to 592 on February 28 but then began rising once more.

Of the new positives:

11 were in Ward County

8 were in Cass County

6 were in Burleigh County

5 were in Stark County

3 were in Morton County

5 were in Williams County

2 were in Grand Forks County

Deaths

No new deaths reported. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,504 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,234 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 260 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 106,880 people are considered recovered from the 109,104 positive cases, an increase of 94 from May 14.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 15 (94) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (47).

Hospitalizations

26 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 14, up 2 from May 134 A total of 4,209 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 57 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.