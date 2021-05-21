No deaths, 69 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 654

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 69 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 20, bringing the total positives since testing began to 109,509.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 654 as of May 20. That’s down 28 cases from May 19.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,435. They declined to 595 on February 28 but then began rising once more.

Since April 1, the number of active COVID-19 cases across the state has dropped nearly 50 percent, going from 1,254 on April 1 to 654 on May 20.

Of the new positives:

13 were in Cass County

12 were in Stark County

8 were in Burleigh County

8 were in Ward County

4 were in Williams County

3 were in Morton County

0 were in Grand Forks County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,507 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,239 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 260 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 8 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 107,348 people are considered recovered from the 109,509 positive cases, an increase of 91 from May 19.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 20 (91) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (69).

Hospitalizations

32 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 20, down 3 from May 19. A total of 3,629 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 57 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.