No deaths, 74 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 989

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 74 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on August 15, bringing the total positives since testing began to 113,404.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 989 as of August 15, down 19 cases from August 14.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,411. They declined to 567 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more.

They peaked again on April 1 at 1,228 cases but then declined to 118 by July 5. They have been rising since then.

Of the 109 new positives on August 14:

14 were in Cass County

5 were in Ward County

26 were in Burleigh County

7 were in Grand Forks County

3 were in Mountrail County

5 were in Stark County

1 were in Williams County

No deaths were reported on August 15. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,545 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,265 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 271 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 110,870 people are considered recovered from the 113,404 positive cases, an increase of 74 people from August 13.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 14 (128) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (109).

Hospitalizations

47 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 15, up 2 from August 14. A total of 4,476 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 59.62 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.