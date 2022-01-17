No deaths, 755 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 6,955

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 755 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on January 16, bringing the total positives since testing began to 196,299.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,955 as of January 16, down 1,585 cases from January 15.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,443. They declined to 179 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022.

Of the 755 new positives on January 16:

250 were in Cass County

140 were in Burleigh County

83 were in Grand Forks County

70 were in Ward County

38 were in Morton County

25 were in Williams County

21 were in Stark County

No new deaths were reported on January 16. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,047 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,702 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 339 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 2 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 187,297 people are considered recovered from the 196,299 positive cases, an increase of 2,359 people from January 15.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 16 (2,359) is higher than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (755).

Hospitalizations

139 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 16, up 1 from January 15. A total of 7,171 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of January 16, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 394,041. A total of 29,469 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 731 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of January 16, there have been 4,772 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 77 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.