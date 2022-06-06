BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)

UPDATE: 6/6/22, 12 p.m.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, one of the occupants of the home was minorly injured while leaving the house. The occupants also said they had three dogs in the home.

While fire crews performed their search of the home, they found one of the dogs dead and have been unable to locate the other two dogs.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6/5/22, 10:29 a.m.

A house fire on W Avenue C between 1st and 2nd street in Bismarck left no one injured Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Betz of the Bismarck Police Department, the fire was called in around 7:38 a.m. and first responders were able to contain it to the home with only minor damage reaching the neighboring houses.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Bismarck Fire Department at this time.