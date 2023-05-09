(KXNET) — When it comes to humor, North Dakota is apparently having none of that. We’re hard-working, serious, industrious. Humor? That’s for those crazy, big city folks.

At least, that’s what a data survey seems to be implying.

Shiny Smile Veneers, a dental veneers website, compiled a series of metrics related to comedy events, venues and experiences in communities across the nation. Using that data, a list was developed ranking communities and states according to their “humor opportunities.”

The aggregate data was scored on a range of 0 to 100, with 100 being the funniest.

North Dakota’s score was 5, and the state came in at a not-so-amusing #50 among the 50 states.

Joining North Dakota in the bottom five are Wyoming, Arkansas, Alabama and New Hampshire.

Massachusetts, New York and Illinois are the top three funniest states in the U.S.

You can read the complete survey and its methodology here.