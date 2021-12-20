No presents for mom this holiday? Chappy Dakota wants to help

If you wish to give a present to someone special like your mom this Christmas but don’t have the money…well, Chappy Dakota wants to help you do just that.

The fashion inventor’s store is giving people brand new merchandise for their loved ones, especially for their moms.

The campaign, known as “Something For Mom” is borne out of a personal story of the founder Chappy,

whose grandma found creative ways to repurpose old items for everyone.

That is, everyone except for herself, because she barely had enough money to take care of all the others.

Chappy Windsor says she wants to ensure that no mom is left out this Christmas.

“What we’re doing is, we are gifting gifts in pre-made packages. So there is a gift inside of that, there’s wrapping paper, gift tapes, bows all the accouterments to really make a gift special,” said Windsor.

Windsor says gifts are not wrapped so those who pick them up can personalize the gift by wrapping it themselves.

The gift bags will be available Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Chappy Dakota store at 813 N Broadway in Minot.

Get more details from the Chappy Dakota Facebook page.