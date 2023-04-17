BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Morning commuters take note: The traffic signal system at the intersection of State Street and Century Avenue in Bismarck will be out of service starting at 8:30 a.m., April 18.

Crews will be installing a new traffic signal cabinet and Bismarck police will be directing traffic at the intersection while the work is in progress.

Traffic speeds will be reduced to 25 mph at the intersection and no detour will be provided.

Needless to say, you can expect congestion at the intersection while the work is underway.

Crews say the signal system will be back in service by 3:30 p.m. the same day.

For more information visit www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.