The need increased, but donations for nonprofits did not in 2020, according to the National Council of Nonprofits.

Not all nonprofits faced a difficult financial year, but for others, it could be what brings an end to some programs.

“The difficulty is the programs suffer and what we provide for our people…for the people that come to use our resources. When we experience these significant shortfalls, we try not to stop our programming,” said Captain of Minot Salvation Army John Woodard.

The Salvation Army missed its goal for the annual Red Kettle donations by $60,000.

“Our kettle campaign which is ‘Hope Marches on 2022’ had a significant shortfall this last year and so we’re still kind of getting back to finding what that means,” said Woodard.



That means there is a funding shortfall for operations and programs this year, according to Woodard.

However, funding isn’t the only problem that came along with COVID for nonprofits — finding volunteers was also difficult last year.

“We wanna thank the people that did help, clubs and associations that helped this year — that help every year. It’s a wonderful community but what contributed to a lot of the shortfall is the lack of volunteers that we had,” he said.

And the Reading and Math Interventionist at the Summer Steam Academy at Sunnyside Elementary School, Sara Medalen, agreed. The after-school program connects girls to volunteer mentors in STEM careers.

“It’s been difficult the last few years because we haven’t been able to do as much due to COVID so now that we’re picking back up again, this will be our first summer to have the summer steam academy so we’re working right now to get volunteers,” said Medalen.

For many of these organizations finding other ways to make up for the shortfall is necessary. And that’s what the Domestic Violence Crisis Center did.

“With the pandemic, fundraising has been an issue because we can’t meet together so we’ve had to be creative in our fundraising efforts and we had to get creative in our volunteer usage We do have volunteers, they really come in and help out in different ways on our campus,” said Tara Pjorson, assistant director of DVCC.



Some of those creative ways include the use of technology like QR codes and online donations to make up for the funding gap.

Nonprofits also faced an increase in their expenses, according to the National Council of Nonprofits.