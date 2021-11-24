Norsk Høstfest returning in 2022

Norsk Høstfest is returning to the Magic City in the fall of 2022.

After two years of cancellation due to the pandemic, the four-day festival will be held Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 1.

According to a press release, the 2022 Høstfest will bring back dining, entertainment, shopping, attractions, RV camping and more.

The Board of Directors is planning on hosting seven concerts. EPIC Events is also working on developing a 5K and 10K race that will take place during the festival.

