BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck Police are investigating an armed robbery Monday night at a north Bismarck Subway store.

According to police reports, officers responded to the Subway store on North Grandview Lane around 10:26 p.m., after receiving a call of a masked man robbing the store with a gun.

When the officers arrived, they were informed that a male individual entered the store right before closing time and demanded money from the register. The unknown male was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled from the area.

No other details are being released at this time. The case remains under investigation by the Bismarck Police Department’s investigations unit.