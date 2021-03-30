North Dakota Adult & Teen Challenge: One local woman’s success story

For North Dakotans that know someone who struggles with addiction, or struggle with it themselves, there is hope. Jenna Cuny’s success story proves that.

She first spoke on her childhood upbringing, which was not particularly troublesome.

She said, “I grew up in a two-parent home. And I grew up, life was pretty structured, easy.”

However, years later, that all changed.

She said, “About seven years ago, my ex-husband tried to kill me. And it just kind of sent me into isolation.”

She then turned to alcohol, leading her down a dark path.

She also said, “I lost my children, they were taken away from me by CPS.”

Jenna says she knew she had a problem, but did not want to seek any help. This is when her aunt stepped in on her behalf.

She said, “My auntie loved me when I couldn’t love myself and she was like yeah, you gotta go, you gotta go, and I was like ugh, OK.”

After starting on her road to recovery, Jenna says she hit a bump in the road. She had a four-month setback after going out and drinking during her recovery. She did push through and is now a proud graduate.

She said, “I actually graduated in February of 2021.”

She is now employed with the Adult & Teen Challenge program.

Andrew Lam, the director of development at North Dakota Adult &Teen Challenge, said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better person to come work with me.”

ND Adult & Teen Challenge program is hosting a fundraising event called SKOL on April 16th and 17th. It will take place at Gracepoint Church in Bismarck, ND. According to a press release, there is a $20.00 donation to North Dakota Adult and Teen Challenge for the weekend.