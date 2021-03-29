North Dakota Adult & Teen Challenge seeking car donations for work therapy program

The North Dakota Adult & Teen Challenge group, an organization committed to helping those who are recovering from addiction, is asking for your help.

They are currently collecting cars, motorcycles, boats and lawnmowers as part of their work therapy sessions.

Since 2017, the organization has helped more than 250 people. It’s a faith-based residential program, that teaches a wide range of skills, such as carpentry, painting and general maintenance.

The car donations will allow residents to practice mechanics and raise money for the programs.

A representative from the organization tells us it’s about setting these individuals up for success and healing.

“It’s the addiction recovery that we’re concerned about. Getting them focused in on recovery so that they can walk away from here, knowing they have skills that are valuable to employees. And a lot of times, we can find jobs for them. For us to be able to do this, it helps our program and it helps our students,” said the Challenge’s Executive Director, Phil Wolverton.

Donations made are tax deductible.

For more information click HERE.