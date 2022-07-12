FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has rejected calls to release body camera footage of a fatal police shooting in Fargo and says he will personally oversee the case himself.

Wrigley’s announcement comes a day after family members and their supporters demanded to see video in the death of 28-year-old Shane Netterville, of Jamestown.

About 50 people gathered Monday evening outside Fargo City Hall to press for the video’s release.

Wrigley says the footage will be made public once all the proceedings are complete. He says law enforcement rarely releases evidence to the public ahead of the conclusion of a case.

A police report states that Officer Adam O’Brien, an 11-year veteran of the department, shot Netterville after he drove a van directly toward officers.