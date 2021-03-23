North Dakota agriculture struggles with increased labor shortages

Agriculture is one of the largest industries in the state of North Dakota, bringing in $8-9 billion each year.

You may not know it, but today is National Agriculture Day.

Agriculture supports 25% of the state’s workforce.

With interrupted delivery services for supplies, and a even drought, the industry hasn’t had an easy year.

One of the most recent challenges the industry has faced is increased labor shortages.

“President Biden put an order in place that stopped incoming people from different countries.

Especially from South Africa.

Well, that jeopardized 36 hundred operations in North Dakota or 36 hundred individuals, and they’re not easy to replace,” said Doug Goehring, North Dakota Dept. of Agriculture, Commissioner.

Goehring says the Department of Agriculture has been working to modify the immigration order and that they are now processing more H2A visas for skilled workers to come to North Dakota farms.