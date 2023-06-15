North Dakota’s Roger Maris Museum in Fargo is among the locations victimized by a national theft ring that operated for 20 years before being broken up in recent months.

Federal authorities announced charges against a ring of nine people for thefts of millions of dollars worth of paintings, sports memorabilia and other valuables including an Andy Warhol silkscreen, a Jackson Pollock painting and nine World Series rings belonging to the late Yankees catcher Yogi Berra.

The thefts took place over more than two decades at 20 museums, institutions and stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., and North Dakota, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Thursday.

Investigators believe some of the sports memorabilia and other items had been melted down, including nine of Berra’s 10 World Series rings, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said at a news conference.

It was unclear which items will be returned to their owners or to the museums, but authorities said some of those valuables had been recovered.

The crime ring hit the Roger Maris Museum in Fargo’s West Acres Mall in 2016, stealing one of Maris’ MVP plaques and a 1961 Hickok Belt awarded to Maris for the season in which he broke Babe Ruth’s home run record. The S. Rae Hickok Belt, named for a belt manufacturer, was given annually to the top American athlete from 1950 to 1976, before being revived again in 2012. The belts included a 4 1/3-carat diamond and an 18-carat gold buckle.

The indictments allege the thieves would melt the silver and gold items they took down into transportable discs that were sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars — but for much less than many of the items were worth.

It’s believed the stolen Maris items were among those melted down by the thieves.

The indictments also note that a handful of the suspects were involved in each break-in, casing security at targeted museums, planning and then one or two people executing the actual thefts. The suspects would then sell and trade items with the larger group, according to court records.

Some of the thefts happened nearly 20 years ago, including the 2005 theft from the Everhart Museum in Scranton, where the thieves shattered a glass door in the back of the building. They stole a 1949 oil-on-canvas painting by Jackson Pollock, “Springs Winter,” then worth an estimated $11.6 million and a silkscreen by Andy Warhol titled “Le Grande Passion,” then worth an estimated $15,000, but listed in the indictment as having a value of about $100,000.

Karam provided few details of how investigators from the FBI to local police departments cracked the case, saying only that evidence uncovered recently unraveled the ring’s activities.

“About three years ago, a forensic link at one of the theft sites discovered by a local police agency led us to forensic evidence that linked several of these thefts,” he said.

In addition to the items taken from Fargo’s Roger Maris Museum, the theft ring made off with:

— Nine World Series rings, seven other rings and two MVP plaques belonging to Yogi Berra, including the rings believed to be melted down and destroyed.

— A Hickok Belt and U.S. Amateur Trophy awarded to Ben Hogan, from the USGA Golf Museum and Library. Hogan, a nine-time major champion, is one of the greatest and most influential golfers in the sport’s history.

— Twelve trophies awarded to golfing great Art Wall Jr. that had been on display at the Country Club of Scranton, Pennsylvania, believed to have been melted down and destroyed.

— $300,000 worth of trophies from the National Harness Racing Museum in Goshen, New York.

— An 1836 Colt Paterson revolver and two other guns from the Space Farms Zoo and Museum in Wantage, New Jersey.

— A baseball jersey from New York Giants pitcher and Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson, as well as two contracts he had signed that were on display at Keystone College.

Other thefts prosecutors connect to the charges released Thursday occurred at the Boxing Hall of Fame, the Sterling Hills Mining Museum, Ringwood Manor and other facilities. Other stolen items included gold nuggets, gems, paintings, firearms, historical objects and sports prizes.