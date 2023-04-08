BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Development Fund (NDDF) has announced that two new investments for the state have been finalized through their Angel Match Program (AMP).

The NDDF was originally created in 1991 as a tool to aid the economic development of North Dakota, and provides flexible funding through equity investments in ND businesses. The AMP was launched by the NDDF in order to help them with this goal, and matches investors’ commitments by providing up to $250,000 per organization. In order to be eligible for investment or assistance from the Angel Fund, a business must meet all of the organization’s guidelines:

Businesses must be registered with the ND Secretary of State.

Businesses must be certified as primary sector businesses through the ND Department of Commerce.

Businesses must be headquartered in North Dakota, and remain headquartered in the state as long as their State Small Business Credit Initiative capital is at risk.

Businesses must have less than 250 employees at the time of investment.

Businesses must not have a principal that has been convicted of a sex offense against a minor.

Funds for the Angel Match Program are provided through the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Small Business Credit Initiative (SSCBI). Around $58.6M of these funds have been issued to North Dakota in order to support both the AMP and the state’s Direct Investment Program — both investment programs that help to aid startups and small businesses by matching what is provided by private investors.

The two business investments that the NDDF has finalized through the AMP are as follows:

a technology company from Grand Forks, will utilize the funds to hire new employees and increase their services, with the hopes of expanding their competitive drone racing program across six states. TheraTec, Inc, is a digital healthcare company from Horace, and intends on using the funds to help aid rehabilitation in North Dakota by pairing a cloud-based data platform with new and easy-to-use wearable technology.

In a press release, Shayden Akason, the Head of Investment and Innovation at Commerce, stated that the organization was happy to provide matched funding of up to $250,000 per North Dakota business, with the goals of fulfilling state needs, investing in local business, and building a thriving economy in the state.

To learn more about the NDDF and AMP, visit this page.