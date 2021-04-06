The North Dakota Army National Guard is holding a career fair at Bismarck State College for high school students.

This is one of their first in-person events since the start of the pandemic.

The North Dakota National Guard has been working with Bismarck schools to host an event.

The first of its kind: A career fair, showcasing what it is our soldiers do and what the Guard can offer to young students.

“Face to face is definitely a lot better because they can see, scan around a lot more. See more things. The big thing is with the computer screens you only show so much. When you sit there in front of a computer screen for so long, it drains you out. Here they get to move around a little bit. Get to touch feel the equipment. Stuff like that,” said Msgt. Jeffrey Sayler.

BSC career advisors tell us this is their first career fair they have coordinated with the Guard. It’s all part of a bigger initiative.

“We work really closely with the state. On the state’s initiatives for students to be choice ready. So that might be college community, military ready. So this event specifically showcases military options for students. Aviation, engineering, medical IT. Just to even be able to learn about different career fields,” said Career Advisor Laura Henkelman.

Msgt. Sayler says although the pandemic is a factor, the need for more recruits is a constant.

“We’re always looking for more people to join the North Dakota Army National Guard and expand our units and stuff. So, they have more jobs to fill and everything,” said Sayler.

A student from Century High School tells us she already enlisted because it helps pay for college.

“It’s a tough life. Basic training is hard, but once you pass that it’s a great community. You have great leaders. You’re always supported. You have great opportunities that are free generally,” said Kara Graever.

We spoke to another high school senior who says he only heard about the career fair Tuesday morning, but he didn’t want to pass it up.

“When you kind of look at the military, you just think of you get deployed or you fly a helicopter.

It’s a great opportunity to come at least come visit and see what kind of opportunities you can do.

It’s amazing to see how even if you come into the national guard for two, five or 10 years, you can always come out of it and find a job,” said Jacksen Welle.

The career fair will continue Wednesday morning on BSC’s campus from 7:30 to 3:30pm.

For more information on the North Dakota Army National Guard, click HERE.