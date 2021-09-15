North Dakota Auditor to assess state IT resources, including election system

North Dakota’s Auditor announced this week the state will be assessing its informational technology (IT) resources over the next year.
Among the areas to be looked at include the electronic election system and the unemployment insurance program.
State Auditor Josh Gallion says it’s a routine biennial assessment that the state’s conducted for the last 10 years or so.
Gallion says it is not an audit of the election, but rather meant to evaluate the security of the state’s networks to prevent hacking.
The evaluation will be conducted by the company Secure Yeti and it’ll start sometime early next year, so results can be provided to the legislature by the next session.
“I don’t have any information or anything right now that would say that we can’t rely on the last results. That is not the focus of this assessment. We are not auditing or reviewing anything from the past election results. This is purely about our electronic systems,” Gallion said.
Gallion says this past session, lawmakers provided $450,000 in funding for the assessment.