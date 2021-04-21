North Dakota-based company aiding farmers affected by drought, wildfires

With three-quarters of the state under an extreme drought, many farmers and ranchers are struggling heading into the growing season.

In response, Farm Rescue is restarting its “Operation Hay Lift” program, which provides hay to those in short supply. The program was first introduced in 2017 but was brought back after drought conditions worsened.

Those in an area of D-2, or severe drought, are eligible to apply for the assistance, as well as any farmer or rancher affected by wildfires. As always, the North Dakota-based organization says it’s just here to help any way it can.

The program manager at Farm Rescue, Dan Erdmann, said, “Every once in a while, a situation arises that we need to look at our available resources, and that being trucks and volunteers, and how we can best serve what’s going on.”

Farm Rescue is currently looking for hay donations, monetary donations and volunteers with a CDL to help deliver the hay.

Those wishing to receive assistance, volunteer to be a CDL or make a monetary donation are asked to visit farmrescue.org or call 701-252-2017.

Those wishing to donate hay are asked to contact Neil Simons at neil@farmrescue.org or to call 701-212-3851.