North Dakota “Coffee Cruise” takes visitors on an old road trip

Some North Dakota communities have joined forces using coffee and an old road to give travelers a new view of the state.

KX gets a taste of what people can expect when they’re on the Coffee Cruise.

Before highways and interstates, people traveled on the Old Red Trail to get not only across the state but the entire country.

“Eventually morphed into what became the National Highway System and it became Highway 10. But the original Red Trail ran from Seattle to New York City and the Highway 10 was shortened. And that deadheaded at Ludington, Michigan,” explained Robin Reynolds, the owner of Dacotah Clayworks and Old Red Trail Scenic Byway.

Reynolds is one of many business owners that sit on the Old Red Old Ten Scenic Byway.

She says after opening her pottery studio 14 years ago, the road gives an experience like no other.

“What you’re going to get is open country. A landscape filled with animals, rolling hills, sometimes no telephone poles, sometimes almost no fences. So it’s open country on an old blacktop,” explained Reynolds.

The Coffee Cruise is taking you on a road trip through communities and towns that you typically wouldn’t go through if traveling on Interstate 94.

“Close to 30 stops on the Coffee Cruise and they vary from your drive-thru coffee hut to your eclectic coffee shop where you can go some shopping along with the coffee experience,” said Joel Walters, the Multimedia Manager from the Convention Visitors and Bureau.

The Dickinson Convention and Visitors Bureau created the list of shops from Mandan all the way to Medora.

Each shop brings not only a cup of joe but also a unique experience that will draw people into their communities.

“To showcase some of our local talent with the artwork we have here with the local artist, which I think is really needed in these small communities,” said Aaron Anderson, the owner of the Dark Side of the Brew Coffee Shop.

“So the beans that we serve are typically about three to five days they’re roasted. So they go through the gassing process. So they’re about fresh of beans as you wanna have. I think that’s what really differentiates us, is roasting in-house,” said Aaron Grinsteiner, co-owner of Market Press Coffee Shop.

Everyone involved in the Coffee Cruise says they can’t wait to meet new people and help them discover what their town or city has to offer.

You can find the entire Coffee Cruise roster at https://www.visitdickinson.com/coffeecruise