North Dakota congressional delegation reacts to judge ruling Dakota Access pipeline can stay open

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Friday the Dakota Access oil pipeline can stay open while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review.

Shortly after, North Dakota’s congressional delegation all shared praise for Boasberg’s ruling.

Sen. Kevin Cramer says the ruling is a win for states’ rights and energy independence, among other things.

He tweeted his statement, adding: “Once again, reason prevails over political pressure in our effort to keep DAPL up and running.”

“Once again, reason prevails over political pressure in our effort to keep the Dakota Access Pipeline up and running. The pipeline has passed every environmental review put before it by multiple administrations and overseen by career professionals who know the pipeline has been operating safely for four years and believe a shutdown is unnecessary. Now this modern piece of infrastructure can keep moving hundreds of thousands of barrels of domestic oil per day instead of by more dangerous, expensive, and higher-emission methods like by truck or rail. Judge Boasberg’s ruling is a win for states’ rights, energy independence, and the American people’s pocketbooks.”

Sen. John Hoeven, on Twitter, shared a short statement on the ruling and said it’s “welcoming news” for North Dakota.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong says pipelines are the safest way to transport oil and gas and believes the environmental review will result in a safe ruling from the Army Corps of Engineers.

Allowing the Dakota Access Pipeline to continue operating while a new environmental review is conducted is the right decision. DAPL has been safely transporting oil from North Dakota for nearly four years and should be allowed to continue. Pipelines are the safest way to transport oil & gas, and the DAPL provides thousands of jobs and millions in tax revenue that our state and the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation rely on to provide services.

I am confident that when the Army Corps of Engineers completes their second environmental review, they will again conclude that the DAPL is safe and provides immense value to the people of North Dakota.”

Signs marking the Dakota Access Pipeline are seen north of Cannonball, N.D. and the Standing Rock Reservation on Thursday May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

Attorneys for the pipeline’s Texas-based owner, Energy Transfer, argued that shuttering the pipeline would be an economic blow to several entities, including North Dakota and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation tribe.

Attorneys for Standing Rock and other tribes say the pipeline is operating illegally without a federal permit, granting easement to cross beneath the Missouri River.