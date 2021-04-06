Coronavirus
North Dakota court to resume in-person oral arguments

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court plans to resume in-person oral arguments in June.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the arguments will be subject to parties agreeing to appear physically.

If either party wants to appear remotely the proceedings will be conducted entirely remotely.

District courts will still have the discretion to conduct proceedings remotely.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen said some courts may decide to increase in-person appearances but available facilities and local restrictions will dictate how proceedings are conducted.

The Supreme Court also is considering making some pandemic protocols permanent, such as allowing defendants to plead guilty to Class C felonies in writing without appearing in court.

